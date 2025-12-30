Local

Chili’s inside Orlando International Airport to permanently close

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chili’s, a popular restaurant at Orlando International Airport, will close permanently on Wednesday.

In an online post, the airport expressed bittersweet sentiments regarding the ending partnership with Chili’s.

The airport’s post stated, “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye... We’ve enjoyed our partnership with Chili’s and raise our glass in a final toast.”

Chili’s has been a dining option for travelers at Orlando International Airport for many years.

