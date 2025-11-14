The City of Kissimmee kicks off the holidays with Festival of Lights parade

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Downtown Kissimmee is set to transform into a winter wonderland for the holiday season during the Festival of Lights, running from November 29 through January 6.

The citywide celebration will feature thousands of sparkling lights illuminating Broadway, nearby streets, and Kissimmee Lakefront Park, creating a picturesque setting for holiday events and promotions.

The Festival of Lights kicks off with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 29 at the City Hall Rain Garden, where the city’s Christmas Tree will be illuminated at 7 p.m. The event includes live holiday performances, festive treats, and a visit from Santa.

On Dec. 5, families can enjoy a holiday movie under the stars at Kissimmee Lakefront Park during the KUA Movie in the Park event, starting with activities at 5:30 p.m. and the movie at 7 p.m.

The Jingle Bar Hop on December 12 offers a special holiday edition of the pub crawl in Downtown Kissimmee, featuring themed drinks and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Festival of Lights Parade on Dec. 13 will feature illuminated floats, marching bands, and live entertainment, beginning with a Holiday Festival at City Hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m.

Kissimmee Main Street’s Holiday Market will be open every weekend throughout the festival, offering holiday treats, handmade gifts, local art, and festive photo opportunities.

