Civil rights icon, Rev. Jesse Jackson, has died at age 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the famed civil rights leader, has died at the age of 84, according to ABC News.

Jackson’s family released a statement early Tuesday stating that he was surrounded by his family as he passed peacefully.

Jackson was a two-time presidential candidate who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the family statement said.

It went on to say, “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

