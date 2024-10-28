Local

WATCH: Coast Guard crew rescues stranded Florida boater after possible heart attack

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews were in the right place at the right time when a Florida boater needed help.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Crews were nearby for training when a boater reported he was suffering from heart-attack symptoms.

The man was also experiencing boat motor failure before his medical emergency.

Read: U.S. Coast Guard save a man and his dog in Clearwater

The man was able to use his radio to call in for help.

A Coast Guard crew arrived and took the 85-year-old man to a hospital for treatment.

Read: U.S. Coast Guard helicopter makes emergency landing in Montverde area

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


WFTV Home page collection /news/local stories

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read