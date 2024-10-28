WATCH: Coast Guard crew rescues stranded Florida boater after possible heart attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews were in the right place at the right time when a Florida boater needed help.

Crews were nearby for training when a boater reported he was suffering from heart-attack symptoms.

The man was also experiencing boat motor failure before his medical emergency.

The man was able to use his radio to call in for help.

A Coast Guard crew arrived and took the 85-year-old man to a hospital for treatment.

