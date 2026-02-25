Cocoa shooting suspect linked to Miami-Dade double murder; all in same day

COCOA, Fla. — A man is behind bars in Brevard County after a shooting on Friday in Cocoa.

The suspect is also a person of interest accused of shooting and killing two people in Miami-Dade County.

36-year-old Dennard Barnes is accused of attempted murder, fleeing from police, and battery on a law enforcement officer and K9, among other charges.

He went before a judge for the first time on Sunday.

“He’s a danger to the community,” a state prosecutor said. “Multiple people, multiple victims, multiple weapons used, the state is asking him to be held without bond,” he said.

Cocoa Police were called to Clearlake Village on Friday around 11:30 p.m. That’s where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen.

The report states that the suspect took off in his van, was chased by police, and then returned to the apartment. After fighting with officers, that’s when Barnes was arrested.

Cocoa police said Barnes is believed to be tied to two murders in Miami-Dade County from earlier in the day on Friday.

Surveillance video captured the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Gabriel Hubbart at around 6 p.m. in front of his home near the 3500 block of Northwest 24th Street.

According to our sister station WSVN in Miami, Miami Gardens Police identified the suspected shooter’s vehicle and were alerted to another fatal shooting in the City of North Miami, matching Barnes’ vehicle.

Police said Barnes knows all of the victims, but that the motive behind the shootings is unclear.

Even though Barnes is behind bars, all agencies involved in this investigation are asking anyone with any more information to contact them or CrimeLine.

