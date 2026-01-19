Cold air returns to Central Florida, but 70s return later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are seeing a repeat of the cold weather on Monday, as much of Central Florida has reached the 30s for its morning lows.

Dry air, a north wind, and the front that passed on Sunday all contributed to a significant drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s across most of Central Florida on Monday.

Since we are starting with cool temperatures in the afternoon, we will see temperatures fall overnight into the upper 30s, but very few places will reach freezing.

We will see warming temperatures starting Wednesday, with highs staying in the 70s through the weekend.

Overnight lows should also rebound to the mid-50s.

Some slight rain chances may begin on Thursday and last through Sunday.

However, no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Rain totals throughout this period should stay under half an inch, and showers will be isolated at best.

