Cold front to keep temperatures cool Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet overnight, changes are ahead to close out the work week.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Friday, bringing plenty of clouds, a few showers and cooler temperatures.

Rain chances will be around 10% to 20%, and most will stay dry.

Highs will only climb into the upper 60s.

Another round of cool air will roll in Friday night, with clearing skies.

Daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with 30s likely northwest of Orlando.

The weekend still looks great, with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday and in the mid-70s on Sunday.

More warmth will start next week, with temperatures back in the low 80s on Monday.

Rain chances returning for the middle part of next week.

