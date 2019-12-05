0 Compliments, complaints revealed in personnel file of fired Orange County SRO

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The now-fired school resource officer caught on camera grabbing a girl by the hair was known for being "kind" and a "team player," according to his newly released personnel file.

But in Deputy Harry Reid's 500-page file are also complaints.

Channel 9 reported last month that Reid pulled a 13-year-old student by the hair and was fired the next day.

"You're the one that started this **** at school," he is heard saying in a video of the incident.

During his time with the Orange County Sheriff's Office from 2000 to 2004, Reid was described as an "above average" deputy who was a "team player."

But according to the file, the principal at Pershing Elementary "asked that he be reassigned for the 2004/2005 school year" because, he said, Reid refused to investigate an "alleged battery to a student by a bus driver."

The file states that Reid later told his supervisors the "alleged victim was emotionally handicapped and therefore he was not going to move forward with an investigation." But he was ordered to do it anyway.

The file shows that Reid left Orange County shortly after but returned in February 2019 before being fired nine months later.

The state attorney's office says it's still waiting for the Sheriff's Office to wrap up its investigation before deciding if Reid will face criminal charges stemming from the hair-pulling incident.

