Control issue forces JetBlue flight to divert to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration confirms a JetBlue flight en route to Newark diverted to Tampa International Airport on Thursday afternoon after a “flight control issue.”

The plane was initially heading from Cancun to Newark.

JetBlue sent a statement saying the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude.

The airline said medical personnel evaluated passengers and crew members, and those who needed additional care were taken to local hospitals.

That plane, Flight 1230, has been taken out of service for inspection and to determine the cause.

