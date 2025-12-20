Cooler night ahead before weekend warm-up

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sunnier and warm end to the week, but cooler temps are on the way for tonight.

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight, but northwest winds will push chilly air into the region. Morning lows will be in the low 50s, with 40s likely northwest of Orlando.

The cool spell will be brief, with more warmth ahead for Saturday. Expect plenty of sunshine for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

The warmth will continue into Sunday. Just a few more clouds are anticipated, with temps in the upper 70s.

More warmth is ahead for Christmas Week. Easterly winds will develop, bringing a few coastal sprinkles to the area. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Christmas Eve will also feature a stray coastal shower, but most will stay dry. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the upper 70s, with evening temps in the 60s.

The pattern continues into Christmas Day, with again a stray coastal shower possible. Morning temps will be in the upper 50s, with warm daytime highs in the upper 70s.

