County leaders push to preserve land for new toll road linking Orange and Osceola counties

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County are fighting to protect land for a new state road. The Central Florida Expressway Authority plans to use eminent domain for State Road 534, a 14-mile toll road connecting Boggy Creek Road in Orange County to Nova Road in Osceola County, aimed at easing traffic on Narcoossee Road.

County officials are actively working to preserve the land necessary for the planned construction. A spokesperson for the county told Channel 9 that attorneys are currently assessing the next steps regarding land preservation efforts.

Channel 9 reached out to the Central Florida Expressway Authority, but it has not yet responded to questions about the update.

