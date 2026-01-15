Couple arrested after welfare check reveals neglect in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Palm Coast couple for child and elderly neglect following a welfare check on Jan. 13, revealing deplorable living conditions in their Palm Coast home.

The welfare check was initiated by Flagler County Fire Rescue, which observed hazardous conditions, including heavily soiled bedding with feces and urine, as well as a severe cockroach infestation inside the residence. This prompted deputies to contact the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Upon entering the home of 32-year-old Nikolas Cummings and his fiancée, 31-year-old Tashaye Brown, detectives were met with a strong odor of urine and discovered spoiled food, feces, and numerous cockroaches.

During the investigation, they found an infant in a Pack ‘n Play infested with insects. Brown explained to the detectives, “I was aware of the infestation, but it was too expensive to hire a professional.” She described her method of dealing with the infestation, where she would turn the Pack ‘n Play upside down to shake out the insects before placing the infant back inside.

Deputies also interviewed the elderly victim, who had recently returned from the hospital and lacked necessary care. He reported that the nurse who had assisted him was no longer available, leaving him without support.

Brown and Cummings had been living in the home for approximately two years to care for the elderly man. Brown stated it was his responsibility. However, it became evident to detectives that both Brown and Cummings were the only providers for the elderly victim, who could not perform basic necessities without assistance.

Following the welfare check, the elderly man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the infant was placed in the care of family members.

The couple was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group