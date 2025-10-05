Local

Cracker Barrel logo change backlash: ends partnership with Prophet Design Firm

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
New Cracker Barrel logo
Cracker Barrel redesigns its logo PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: The new Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a menu inside the restaurant on August 21, 2025 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The restaurant unveiled a new logo recently as part of a larger brand refresh. The new logo removes the image of a man sitting next to a barrel and the phrase “old country store”. Now the logo will feature the words “Cracker Barrel” against a yellow background. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cracker Barrel terminated its partnership with the design firm Prophet following a controversial logo change that displeased customers.

The restaurant chain brought in a San Francisco-based design firm seven months ago to revamp its brand, which involved replacing the famous man in overalls and the barrel in its logo.

Cracker Barrel decided to end their partnership with Prophet following substantial customer backlash after the logo change, prompting a rapid reversal of their decision.

