Cracker Barrel logo change backlash: ends partnership with Prophet Design Firm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cracker Barrel terminated its partnership with the design firm Prophet following a controversial logo change that displeased customers.

The restaurant chain brought in a San Francisco-based design firm seven months ago to revamp its brand, which involved replacing the famous man in overalls and the barrel in its logo.

Cracker Barrel decided to end their partnership with Prophet following substantial customer backlash after the logo change, prompting a rapid reversal of their decision.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group