Major crash in Osceola County leaves deputy hurt, two others seriously injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A violent domestic violence incident led to a major crash that injured an Osceola County deputy and left two people seriously hurt late Monday night.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, just after 11 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from a woman who reported she was being chased by her ex-boyfriend.

The woman told dispatchers that the suspect was also firing shots at her vehicle as they traveled along U.S. 192.

As deputies responded to the area, the victim and the suspect were traveling westbound on U.S. 192 near the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle, forcing it across the median and into the eastbound lanes.

The victim’s vehicle then collided with a responding Osceola County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say two people inside the victim’s vehicle became trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by emergency crews.

Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Following the crash, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies later located and apprehended him at his residence in St. Cloud.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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