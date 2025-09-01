I-4 reopens after crash near theme parks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down part of Interstate 4 in Osceola County on Friday.

The crash had all eastbound lanes of I-4 shut down near Exit 67 for EPCOT.

The crash was reported around 10:51 a.m.

The roadway was closed for around 30 minutes before being reopened.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how long the eastbound lanes of I-4 will be shut down.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

