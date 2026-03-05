Daytona Beach debates ‘toilet to tap’ water treatment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Daytona Beach started talking about the controversial water treatment proposal, “toilet to tap,” on Wednesday night.

The proposal would ban the use of reclaimed wastewater in the city’s treated drinking water.

While the treatment process is being promoted statewide, the city is debating the ban because of public health fears.

If approved by city officials, the proposal will be sent to voters for a final decision.

Volusia County Commissioners considered a similar ban on reclaimed wastewater last month, but ultimately rejected the measure.

If the proposal is approved by city leaders, the measure will be placed in the November ballot.

