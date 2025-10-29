Daytona Beach to offer free hazardous waste drop off event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents of Daytona Beach can safely dispose of hazardous household waste this Saturday at a free event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works Facility on Bellevue Avenue.

The city provides a specific drop-off point to reduce the risk of improper hazardous waste disposal that could damage the environment.

Participants are allowed to dispose of items like old batteries, paint, and chemicals, but they need to show proof of residency.

