‘Deeply disturbing’ Lawmen say Volusia County teacher committed child porn crimes at school

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released more details in Friday’s arrest of a United Brethren in Christ teacher.

David Robert McKeown, 47, was arrested in Holly Hill on 19 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and six felony counts of sexually abusing animals.

Holly Hill police made the arrest, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted as part of its statewide child sex crime crackdown.

Police said they found child phonography on McKeown’s computer and social media accounts. Detectives also say he sent out students’ personal information and photographs to others on social media, as well as created child pornography through artificial intelligence.

Police said they also investigated his work computer, which state lawmen elaborated on to allege that he downloaded and communicated with other Discord users during school hours while connected to the school’s Wi-Fi network.

“This arrest is deeply disturbing,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Not only was this individual trafficking in vile material but he was doing it on school grounds, during school hours surrounded by children. At FDLE, we will never allow predators to hide behind screens or school walls. We will track them down, expose them and bring them to justice.”

McKeown is currently in the Volusia County jail. Bail had not been set at this time.

