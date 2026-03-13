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DeLand High School student arrested after sending bomb threats through texts, deputies say

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
15-yar-old Volusia County student bomb threat (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old after he sent text messages revealing he would bring a bomb to DeLand High School.

According to deputies, the teenager sent those threats out of anger and had no intentions of carrying them out.

This arrest is one of many this year in the Volusia County area, including last week, when a teen was arrested for threatening to shoot a middle school.

The 15-year-old was charged with making a bomb threat and unlawful use of a communication device.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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