DeLand police reopen a 44-year-old cold case

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department announced the reopening of a cold case that took place 44 years ago.

DPD aims to give closure to the family of Mellie Coger, who, at the time of her death, was 68 years old.

On Feb. 10, 1981, Coger was found in her East Michigan Avenue home, brutally attacked and murdered.

Investigators in the case have gathered new evidence with the help of technological advances available today, along with re-interviewing witnesses to help solve the case.

“The DeLand Police Department is committed to ensuring justice is done for victims and their families no matter how long it may take and holding those responsible for crime accountable,” said Chief Jason Umberger. “Investigators are edging closer to handing off the case to the State Attorney’s Office for a grand jury presentation. Our Cold Case Unit is working hard to bring closure for the Coger family and let them know we have not forgotten about Mellie.”

DPD has been in contact with the Coger family ever since the case was reopened.

“Our family has never given up hope that justice will be served for our grandmother. We are deeply grateful to Corporal (Roger) Spires and the DeLand Police Department for their dedication in reopening her case. We remain hopeful that the new evidence will bring the answers we’ve been waiting for over the past 44 years,” said Tamra Crane, Millie’s granddaughter.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

