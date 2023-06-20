Deltona to still pursue flooding prevention project despite governor’s veto on funds

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona resident said his community still has work to do if it wants to avoid flooding like it experience during Hurricane Ian.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for several flood prevention projects in Central Florida, including $600,000 for a flood mitigation study on the Theresa Basin.

Now, the city is vowing to pick up that tab.

But some residents said they’re worried the time to prevent future problems has passed.

During a city commission meeting Monday night, the city manager said they’re going to cover what DeSantis vetoed of that $1.2 million project.

