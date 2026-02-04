Deputies investigate deadly overnight shooting near Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Seminole County.

Officials said a man died after a shooting at a home in unincorporated Sanford.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Colonial Court.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office stated that there is no continuing danger to the area following the incident.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

