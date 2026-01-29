Deputies in Lake County are in search of a shooting suspect

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a 17-year-old male suspect who allegedly shot a victim twice, Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at 42215 Dogwood Ave. at approximately 11:55 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim sitting in a chair being attended to.

Deputies discovered bullet wounds above and below the victim’s right knee, as well as the victim’s right pectoral.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators that her younger brother was the person who shot the victim.

The suspect was described as wearing a black and white hoodie, and is barefoot carrying a pair of shoes.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group