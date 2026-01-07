Deputies searching for suspects after Amazon driver’s car taken

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan. 6, 2026, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Balboa Drive.

According to OCSO, an Amazon delivery driver left her blue Kia Forte unlocked with the keys inside while she was delivering a package. Two Black male juveniles, wearing all-black clothing, entered the vehicle and drove away. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident.

OCSO is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact their non-emergency line at 407-836-HELP or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

