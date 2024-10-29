Deputies: Woman found dead at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to a woman being found dead at an Orlando apartment complex

Deputies and Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the 1300 block of Montego Cove Way, Orlando, around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Once emergency crews were on the scene, deputies found Trishana Voneen Tully, 28, with signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to deputies.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it is too early to provide any additional details on the case.

