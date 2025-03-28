Deputy saves Florida teacher’s life after she collapses with no pulse in the middle of classroom

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A new body camera video shows the calm actions one deputy took that helped save the life of a Florida teacher.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a Plant City teacher collapsed in the middle of class.

Investigators say she was not breathing and had no pulse.

The school resource officer immediately performed CPR and ordered a school administrator to get an AED device.

The teacher was able to regain consciousness before paramedics arrived.

“Master Deputy Colon exemplifies what it means to protect and serve,” said Sheriff Chad Chronsiter. “When faced with a life-or-death situation, he acted courageously and confidently and ultimately helped save a life.”

The American Heart Association says learning CPR is a critical skill because more than 350,000 people in the U.S. go into cardiac arrest outside of hospitals every year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group