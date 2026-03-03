Deputy’s body cam stops bullet aimed at his heart during Deltona gunfight

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy is recovering after his body camera stopped a bullet aimed at his heart during a shooting in Deltona.

Deputy José Rivera was shot twice while investigating an assault on Monday evening, but the equipment he was wearing prevented a third, potentially fatal wound.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood reported that the suspect, Luis Diaz Polanco, opened fire on Rivera at close range during the investigation.

Polanco is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder following the confrontation, which occurred while a trainee deputy accompanied Rivera.

Deputy José Rivera and Deputy Jacob Gomez Lopez arrived at a home in Deltona to investigate an assault that reportedly occurred in DeLand.

Chitwood said Polanco was accused of threatening a family friend.

When deputies arrived, Polanco deadbolted his front door and walked toward the back of the residence.

As Lopez walked around to the rear of the home, Polanco turned back and opened the front door, where Rivera was positioned.

The ensuing gunfight occurred at a distance of less than six feet. During the exchange, Rivera was struck in the shoulder and his leg, but a third shot hit his chest-mounted body camera.

Chitwood credited the equipment with preventing a fatal injury.

“If you don’t believe in God, when you look at a gunfight that’s occurring less than six feet away, and this thing that nobody likes to wear is dead center, it absolutely saves his life,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff noted that Rivera was performing his duties according to his training at the time of the shooting.

Deputy Rivera is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

