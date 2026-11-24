ORLANDO, Fla. — When your car breaks down, getting it repaired may seem like the biggest problem. But the Florida Highway Patrol warns that waiting for help alongside a busy highway can pose an immediate danger.

“When speeds are higher, people don’t have the time to react as quickly because they’re going 70 mph,” FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia told Channel 9.

Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, 9 Investigates examined roadside assistance response times and what drivers should do while stranded.

How long could help take?

AAA told Channel 9 its average response time for emergency-related roadside requests is about 45 minutes. Non-emergency calls are typically completed within 60 minutes.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s Road Rangers provide limited, free roadside assistance within designated highway coverage areas.

FDOT says Road Rangers generally should be able to locate a stranded driver within 15 to 30 minutes, unless crews are delayed by an emergency such as a crash. Availability varies by location.

Drivers can request assistance by dialing *347, or *FHP, from a cellphone.

Those response times describe different services and are not guaranteed arrival times.

What to do while waiting

Garcia said stranded drivers should never assume approaching motorists can see them.

“A lot of times, unfortunately, broken down vehicles, people in those cars, assume that people see them,” Garcia said.

AAA offered these steps:

Turn on your hazard lights.

Move your vehicle as far from traffic as safely possible.

If you can safely exit, move well away from the roadway.

If getting out would expose you to traffic, remain inside with your seat belt fastened.

If your vehicle is stuck in an active travel lane and cannot be moved, call 911.

“It’s very dangerous to be out there without any help, without any equipment,” Garcia said.

Florida’s Move Over law protects stranded motorists

Florida expanded its Move Over law effective Jan. 1, 2024, to cover disabled vehicles under specified roadside conditions.

The law applies when a disabled vehicle displays warning or hazard lights, uses emergency flares or signage, or has one or more people visibly present.

On a multilane road, approaching drivers must leave the lane closest to the stopped vehicle when safe.

If changing lanes is unsafe, or on a two-lane road, drivers must slow to 20 mph below the posted limit when the limit is at least 25 mph. Where the posted limit is 20 mph or less, drivers must travel at 5 mph.

Give people space

Garcia said drivers passing a disabled vehicle should remember who could be waiting inside.

“It could be your grandma, it could be your mom, it could be your wife, it could be anybody out there that has a flat tire,” Garcia said.

“If we all practice patience, we’re all aware that we share this road together, we all play our part, we can all get there safely,” Garcia said.

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