LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Chefs at Walt Disney World are preparing 1,000 Thanksgiving meals this week for local families and individuals in need across the Central Florida community.

The annual initiative continues a holiday tradition organized by the theme park resort that has provided seasonal dinners to area residents for more than 25 years.

The holiday meal program supports clients at two regional organizations: the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Harbor House of Central Florida.

Since the seasonal project first launched more than two decades ago, Disney culinary teams have prepared and distributed more than 25,000 Thanksgiving meals to neighbors seeking assistance through the two agencies.

The meal preparation takes place inside the commercial kitchens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Resort chefs prepare large batches of holiday staples, ensuring each individual Thanksgiving plate includes turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Once the cooking is finished, Disney workers pack the food containers and load them into delivery trucks.

The meal distribution will culminate on Thanksgiving Day, when volunteers from the Disney VoluntEARS program will hand out and serve the dinners directly to families and individuals at both the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Harbor House of Central Florida.

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