Disturbance near Belize could become Atlantic’s next named tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring an area of disturbance that has a small chance of becoming the next named Atlantic storm.

A collection of showers and storms is currently forming off the coast of Belize.

This weather system is expected to move west-northwest into the Bay of Campeche over the weekend.

Forecast data shows the area has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical low.

If a tropical storm forms, it would be named Barry, although the likelihood remains low at this time.

This movement is being closely watched by weather experts, as conditions in the Bay of Campeche could support further development.

