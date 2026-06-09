DNA Productions unveils 2026-27 season at Garden Theatre on Plant

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — DNA Productions has announced the 2026-27 season lineup for its premiere season at Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden.

The season will include a theatrical series, concert series and several featured events at the historic downtown theater.

The season opener will be “The Rocket Man Show,” an Elton John tribute experience performed by Rus Anderson, on Aug. 1, 2026.

The theatrical series will include “Footloose: The Musical,” “The 39 Steps” and “9 to 5: The Musical.” A holiday production will be announced later.

The concert series will include “The Rocket Man Show,” “Rhinestone Cowgirls,” “Beatles to Bourbon Street” and “A1A: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show.”

Featured events will include “Wild World of Animals,” “Mutts Gone Nuts,” “Haunted Illusions,” “Celtic Angels Ireland,” “Come What May” and “Josie & Grace.”

DNA Productions said tickets for the theatrical and concert series, along with individual seats for “The Rocket Man Show,” will go on sale soon.

Individual tickets for other productions will be available closer to each production date.

The Garden Theatre on Plant opened in 1935 and is owned and operated by the City of Winter Garden.

DNA Productions is a Winter Garden-based, female-owned production company that specializes in theatrical performances, artistic productions and live events.

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