Doc the giraffe, a Brevard Zoo favorite, has died

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is mourning the death of its oldest male giraffe.

Doc, who was 22 years old, died after being treated for ongoing mobility issues, zoo officials said.

He was a Rothschild giraffe, unique among several Masai giraffes featured at the zoo’s exhibit.

Doc was born at Zoo Knoxville in 2002 and joined Brevard Zoo is 2003 when its “Expedition Africa” opened.

He was also known for his gentle nature and close bond with his companion, Kumi.

The zoo said Doc was a favorite among both staff and guests, who often spotted him greeting visitors.

“You could always count on him to be at the platform eating lettuce from guests and when he wasn’t there, he was usually spending time with his ‘girlfriend’ Kumi,” keeper Morgan Thums said.

The average lifespan for a male giraffe is 16.5 years, according to Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

So most would agree that Doc lived a fairly long life.

That, of course, won’t make the gentle giant’s passing any easier for those who loved him.

“Doc is one of the sweetest giraffes I have ever cared for, and I am going to miss him greatly,” Thurms said.

