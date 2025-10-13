Dogs kill Daytona Beach woman in her home, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman in Daytona Beach was found dead in her home on Friday evening after sustaining injuries consistent with an animal attack.

Monica L. Emerson, 38, was discovered unresponsive at 544 Spruce Street by her boyfriend, who called emergency services.

At around 7:11 p.m., officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department and emergency medical services arrived at the scene. Emerson was discovered inside her home with several injuries, which authorities suspect resulted from an animal attack.

The home had four dogs, including a large adult male mixed breed and three adult offspring. The initial investigation indicates that Emerson may have had a medical episode, causing her to lose consciousness, during which the dogs attacked her.

All four dogs involved were taken into custody by the Daytona Beach Police Department Animal Control Services. They were then transferred to Volusia County Animal Control Services, where they will be kept for 10 days before euthanasia.

Authorities have informed Emerson’s next of kin, and the investigation into her death is ongoing. No signs of human foul play have been discovered.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group