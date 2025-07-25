Dogs rescued from dog-fighting operation begin journey to recovery

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A dog fighting operation was uncovered outside of DeLand, revealing 29 dogs living in poor conditions without access to clean water.

According to law enforcement, Jason Biggers is accused of running the operation, which was busted by deputies on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the dogs, ranging from elderly to puppies, were chained and in kennels, many showing scars consistent with dog fighting.

“There was trash and feces around them,” said Stephanie Earley from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “They were kept in cages that restricted their movement, and they had visible injuries on the front half of their bodies, which were consistent to possible dog fighting.”

Neighbors were shocked to learn the number of dogs involved, having initially thought there were only five or six dogs on the property.

“Rain, heat. They were out all the time outside,” one neighbor commented. The dogs are now being held and treated at the animal shelter, where staff are optimistic about their recovery.

Whitney Boylston, Animal Services Director, expressed hope for the dogs’ future, noting their positive response to treats and attention.

Officails said the shelter is currently housing over 350 dogs and cats.

They said they are seeking adopters and donations, including treats and peanut butter, to help the dogs become more trusting.

