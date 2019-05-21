0 Dozens of students won't walk at Orange County school's graduation due to prank

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There appears to be more fallout in Orange County following a senior prank that turned into vandalism and arrests for a handful of students at Wekiva High School.

Channel 9 learned that dozens of students who were not arrested still won't be able to walk at their graduation.

While the school won't confirm exactly how many students won't be allowed to walk due to student privacy laws, students told Channel 9 that about 140 students will be affected.

"I'm feeling for these kids because it makes no sense," said student Trinity Bell.

The prank led to the arrests of six people and two juveniles after investigators said they found graffiti on campus walls and flour, glitter and baby oil throughout the hallways.

One student who won't be allowed to walk is Wilnes Accius. He told Channel 9 that he was playing music while most others were just using toilet paper and bubble wrap.

"We did a prank -- some of it went too far," said Accius. "(Some) got inside the school trashing it, but we shouldn't be held accountable for it."

Another student has started an online petition in hopes that the district will change its mind. That petition already has 3,300 signatures.

Students said that some school employees were aware that students intended on pranking the school and gave them access.

The district told Channel 9 in a statement:

Students unlawfully entered Wekiva High School damaging the school. This is vandalism and not a prank.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.