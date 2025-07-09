Driver arrested after nearly hitting workers inside construction zone, deputies says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said they arrested a reckless driver after a dangerous police chase.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said an off-duty deputy observed a vehicle driving recklessly through a construction zone on Merritt Island, nearly hitting multiple workers.

The driver, identified as Franklin Edwards, fled at high speed from eastern Merritt Island.

The pursuit ended in West Cocoa after Edwards abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot. Deputies conducted a search of the area, leading to his arrest.

Edwards was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard for persons or property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and resisting without violence, deputies said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group