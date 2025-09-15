Driver shoots passenger in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a woman shot at two passengers in her vehicle, hitting one of them.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene near Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said the driver was arguing with two passengers, both men, when she shot at them.

One of the men was hit. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Deputies say the 29-year-old woman accused of firing the gun was detained near the scene.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

