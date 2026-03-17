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Driver struck by tree limbs after gust topples oak in roadway

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was injured when a tree fell onto his truck and sent large limbs through the windshield during strong winds on Monday.

The impact from the limbs struck the driver on the side of the head. Emergency responders transported the man by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

The incident took place along State Road 714, a designated Florida Scenic Highway. This stretch of roadway is commonly known as Martin Grade.

Heavy wind gusts in the area caused the rotted oak tree to fall directly into the path of the westbound vehicle. The truck collided with the tree as it was coming down.

The driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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