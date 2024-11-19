Drivers beware: Costly crosswalk crackdowns continue across Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The effort to improve driver and pedestrian safety continues in Central Florida.

“Operation Best Foot Forward” was in action Tuesday morning in partnership with the Kissimmee Police Department.

Plainclothes officers crossed streets at marked crosswalks giving drivers enough time to slow down and stop. If they didn’t, drivers were pulled over by police.

“It is the law to yield to pedestrians in the cross walk,” Elisha Dyer, the Executive Assistant for Bike/Walk Central Florida, said.

Kissimmee crosswalk crackdown Drivers could face hefty fines. (WFTV staff)

“This cross walk was identified by the city as being particularly bad for drivers not yielding.”

West Oak Street and North Emory Avenue were lined with signs Tuesday, reminding drivers to stop for pedestrians.

Kissimmee Police Officers were busy pulling vehicles over when drivers did not follow the law.

It was an opportunity to educate them, as well as remind them there is a $164 fine and up to three points possible on their license for not stopping.

“It is alarming Central Florida is so dangerous for pedestrians,” Dyer said.

Dyer said from January through August of this year, the Florida Department of Transportation District 5 reported 394 pedestrians and cyclists were severely injured or killed. Nearly 20% of the victims were 65 or older.

To prevent any more injuries or deaths, Dyer said in addition to enforcement and education, the organization can make suggestions to improve visibility of dangerous areas.

“The recommendations that we make to put in additional signage or rapid flashing beacons, those are all recommendations we can make to improve the infrastructure to make it more safe for pedestrians and cyclists,” Dyer said.

Operation Best Foot Forward will continue this week through Friday throughout Central Florida.

