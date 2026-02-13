Drought conditions worsen, but relief in sight with approaching cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drought conditions are expected to worsen through the end of February, though a cold front arriving late Sunday night is forecast to bring scattered showers and isolated storms.

The front will provide the region with much-needed rainfall after a warm and dry start to the weekend.

Ahead of the rain, breezy conditions on Sunday will lead to high fire weather hazards.

Forecasters warn that increased winds could cause any fires that start to spread quickly.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will remain in the 70s across the area.

Friday and Saturday will remain dry and warm. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s inland, while coastal areas will see highs in the low 70s at the beaches.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer than the start of the weekend. The day is expected to provide the best chance for rainfall this week as the weather system approaches the region.

The cold front will lower temperatures as it moves out of the area. Monday’s high temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s and low 70s.

