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Drowning claims life of 19-year-old in Volusia County

A 19-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being pulled unconscious from the water in Ormond Beach.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being pulled unconscious from the water in Ormond Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety responded to a reported drowning around 1:00 p.m. near 145 South Atlantic Avenue.

Beach Safety personnel reached the scene and found the victim in the water. Lifeguards quickly started life-saving efforts on the shore while emergency medical team members prepared to assist.

The 19-year-old, visiting from Winter Garden, was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment after emergency medical personnel responded at the beach.

Despite the efforts of lifeguards and medical personnel to save them, the individual did not survive.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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