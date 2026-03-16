Drowning claims life of 19-year-old in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being pulled unconscious from the water in Ormond Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety responded to a reported drowning around 1:00 p.m. near 145 South Atlantic Avenue.

Beach Safety personnel reached the scene and found the victim in the water. Lifeguards quickly started life-saving efforts on the shore while emergency medical team members prepared to assist.

The 19-year-old, visiting from Winter Garden, was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment after emergency medical personnel responded at the beach.

Despite the efforts of lifeguards and medical personnel to save them, the individual did not survive.

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