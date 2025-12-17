Dry and mild Wednesday before rain chances increase in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures Wednesday morning are in the 50s and 60s, with a high of 76 degrees expected in the afternoon in Orlando.

The weather will feature mostly cloudy skies today with a generally dry day, except for a few coastal sprinkles.

Winds are coming from the east-southeast, which may contribute to the slight chance of rain along the coast.

Rain chances will increase to 30% Thursday night and early Friday morning as a front moves through the area.

The warm weather will continue on Thursday, with highs expected to reach the low 80s.

