Duke Energy provides tools and tips to help customers save energy and money

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the coldest air of the season approaches Florida next week, Duke Energy is offering tools and tips to help customers save energy and money.

With expected November temperatures dropping below average, Duke Energy encourages customers to manage energy use and costs. Since 2019, energy efficiency program participants have saved over $1 billion, showing the impact of energy-saving efforts.

Duke Energy offers personalized alerts to notify customers of unusually high energy use, prompting action before costs rise. Usage dashboards help track energy by day, week, or billing cycle, aiding in identifying savings opportunities.

Duke Energy recommends actions like setting thermostats to the lowest comfortable level, sealing leaks, insulating homes, and having heating systems checked. These steps help cut energy use and heating costs.

The company additionally provides programs like free home energy assessments, rebates for energy-efficient upgrades, and bill credits for using smart thermostats and water heaters during off-peak hours.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group