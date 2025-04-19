Easter Egg Hunt Guide for Central Florida: Spots for your kids this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Ocoee presents its annual “Easter Eggstravaganza” featuring a helicopter egg drop, egg hunt, games, music, rides, and food trucks, all happening outside the Ocoee Lakeshore Center. This event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19 at 125 N. Lakeshore Drive in Ocoee. Prior to the outdoor activities, families can enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for $12 per person, with advance registration required. For more details, contact: 407-905-3180 or visit ocoee.org

The Magic 107.7 Easter Egg Hunt offers children a chance to explore the bunny trail and find hidden eggs in nine separate hunts. This free event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on April 19 at 155 W. Warren Ave. in downtown Longwood. On the same morning, a “Bunny Breakfast” will be served starting at 9 a.m., featuring sausage patties, pancakes, beverages, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny for $9 per adult and $7 per child aged 3-10. For more details, visit magicegghunt.com

Launch Orlando offers an egg hunt along with arts and crafts, Easter Bunny photos, and indoor jumping activities. There are designated time slots for different age groups: toddler time runs from 8 to 10 a.m., a special needs egg hunt is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and the session for older kids ages 6-10 begins at 10 a.m. on April 19. Tickets cost $15 for this event held at 610 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando. For more details, visit eventbrite.com.

Faith Assembly of God offers children’s activities across its three campuses, featuring an activity zone, food trucks, and continuous Easter egg hunts every 30 minutes. The celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19. The locations include 9307 Curry Ford Road and 2740 E. Michigan St. in Orlando, as well as 2641 Red Bug Lake Road in Casselberry. For more details, visit faithassembly.org.

The Central Florida Zoo presents a “Hippity Hop Adventure” featuring the Easter Bunny, offering opportunities to gather treats, create crafts, and enjoy games. Children can take photos with the Easter Bunny. The festivities occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 19 and are included with zoo admission ($19.95-$27.95) at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford. For additional details, visit centralfloridazoo.org.

CrossLife Church in Oviedo offers children an exciting morning filled with games, inflatables, Easter egg hunts, entertainment, food trucks, and more. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19 at 45 W. Broadway St. in Oviedo. For more details, visit crosslifechurch.com.

Island H2O Live is hosting an “Egg-Stravaganza” for water park guests, featuring hidden eggs for kids to find. Available prizes include complimentary snacks and cabanas. This egg hunt, which comes with park admission, will take place on April 19-20 at 3230 Inspiration Drive in Kissimmee. For more details, visit islandh2owaterpark.com.

The Visitor Information Center in Davenport, Central Florida, is holding an Easter event featuring activities for children, giveaways, and egg hunts every hour. Attendees have opportunities to win special prizes during the celebrations, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 19 at 101 Adventure Court, Davenport. For more details, visit: visitcentralflorida.org

Lake Eola Park plays host to an Easter egg hunt and festival from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20 at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. More information: downtownorlando.com

Church At The Cross welcomes families for two inclusive celebrations during Easter weekend. The first Easter egg hunt at 3:30 p.m. on April 19 is tailored toward the special needs community with sensory-friendly options, eggs for children with visual impairments, mobility-friendly areas and beeping eggs. Easter Sunday brings a celebration with kid-friendly festivities including snacks, balloon animals, yard games, photo booths and an Easter egg hunt. This experience is available beginning at 10:15 a.m. April 20 at 700 Good Homes Road in Orlando. More information: catcorlando.com

" Eat, Pray, Swim " at Lucky’s Lake Swim has been a cherished tradition in Central Florida for at least ten years. The event kicks off with a sunrise service at 6:55 a.m. on April 20, followed by an open-water swim and a pancake breakfast. Participation in the swim is optional for all attendees. Please bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event at 6645 Lake Cane Drive in Orlando. For additional details, visit luckyslakeswim.com.

SeaWorld Orlando, in collaboration with Z88.3 FM and the JWLKRS, provides a complimentary Easter sunrise service featuring worship led by Matt Heard from Thrive Ministries, who will share the Easter message. The gates will open at 5 a.m., with the service starting at 6:30 a.m. on April 20, located at 7007 SeaWorld Drive in Orlando. For further details, visit zradio.org.

Gaylord Palms Resort offers families numerous spring activities until April 20. Guests can enjoy a horticultural exhibit in the atrium, a new light display, a themed escape room, and interactive animal experiences. On April 19-20 at designated times, children can participate in a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. Spring celebrations are ongoing until April 20 at 6000 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. For further details, visit marriott.com.

The Morse Museum in Winter Park celebrates with free admission Friday-Sunday of Easter weekend, in addition to live music from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. April 18, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 19 and 1-4 p.m. April 20 at 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park. More information: morsemuseum.org

Promenade at Sunset Walk hosts an Easter car and truck show on Saturday of Easter weekend, complete with live music by DJ Jennifer, appearances by the Easter Bunny and thousands of Easter eggs hidden around the Promenade and distributed by show car drivers. All makes and models are invited to participate in the show. The free event begins at 9 a.m. April 19 31 at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee. More information: sunsetwalk.com

Old Town Kissimmee offers an Easter Bunny meet and greet from 2-4 p.m. April 19 at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. More information: myoldtownusa.com

Icon Park allows visitors to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, and every photo package purchased includes a free ride on the Carousel at the Promenade. Guests can also receive discounts to The Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium. The experience costs $20 per adult or $10 per child and is available 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through April 19 at 8375 International Drive in Orlando. Advanced reservations are required. More information: iconparkorlando.com

The Mall at Millenia offers Easter Bunny photos to celebrate the season through April 19 at 4200 Conroy Road in Orlando. A $15 deposit is required for reservations online. More information: mallatmillenia.com

The Florida Mall offers families the opportunity to take a photo with the Easter Bunny through April 19 at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. Online reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit simon.com.

