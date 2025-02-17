Egg prices soar, limits issued as CDC tracks bird flu outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. — Egg prices are soaring, and some restaurants are changing to keep costs down.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed another case of the bird flu as the outbreak continues to disrupt the egg supply.

Prices have more than doubled, now averaging $4.95 for a dozen.

Stores like Costco and Walmart also limit how many cartons shoppers can buy.

As a result, some restaurants are adding egg surcharges, while others are turning to alternatives — using tapioca starch or increasing the portion of meat and potatoes.

Sales of plant-based substitutes are also surging as suppliers rush to meet demand.

