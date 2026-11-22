LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return to Walt Disney World in 2027, bringing nearly seven weeks of visual art, food, live entertainment and interactive experiences to the park.

The festival will run from Jan. 15 through March 1, with returning favorites including the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series, Food Studios, Animation Academy and the popular paint-by-number mural.

Disney Lorcana expands at the festival

The Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game will return with several experiences throughout EPCOT.

Guests can pick up a complimentary Quest Booklet at Creations Shop, while supplies last, and collect four Collection Quest cards throughout the park. Completing the quest will allow guests to receive a Minnie Mouse – Musical Artist Magical Places card.

The Ink & Find Scavenger Hunt will also send guests around EPCOT searching for oversized festival-inspired cards, with a Belle – Reflective Writer Magical Places card available as a reward.

Figment will also be featured in a limited-quantity Disney Lorcana Curator’s Collection available only during the festival.

DISNEY ON BROADWAY returns

The DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series will begin Jan. 15 at the America Gardens Theatre.

The lineup includes pairings of Broadway performers including Michael James Scott and Marisha Wallace, Ashley Brown and Josh Strickland, Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott, Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis, Kara Lindsay and Mason Reeves, and Caissie Levy and Ryan McCartan.

Performances will take place three times each night at 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Admission is included with EPCOT park entry, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dining packages offering guaranteed seating will go on sale Dec. 3.

19 Food Studios coming to EPCOT

The 2027 festival will feature 19 Food Studios throughout EPCOT, combining food and artistic presentation.

Visitors can also expect returning experiences including chalk art, Artful Photo Ops, Animation Academy, the Expression Section paint-by-number mural and festival merchandise.

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