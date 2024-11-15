Fall front brings cooler temps to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a beautiful weekend ahead.

A fall front moves through our area Friday and will leave cooler and drier air in its wake.

Our highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday and near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch: Tropical Storm Sara unlikely to make it to the Gulf of Mexico

Lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

We will also have mostly sunny skies and low rain chances all weekend.

Read: St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum to host annual Lighthouse Illuminations event

Another cold front will arrive by the middle of next week and bring a bigger drop in temperatures.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group