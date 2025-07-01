Family of slain Ocala mother sues her killer

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The family of an Ocala mother of four who was shot and killed by her neighbor last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Marion County.

Court records show the family of Ajike “AJ” Owens is suing Susan Lorincz, who was convicted of manslaughter in Owens’ shooting death.

The shooting happened during a neighborhood dispute in 2023.

Lorincz was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but Owens’ family says they’re still fighting for more accountability.

