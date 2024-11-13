Fatal crash involving 77-year-old pedestrian causes roadblock in Maitland

MAILTLAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday morning in Maitland.

FHP arrived on the crash scene at Lakewood Circle at 8:49 a.m.

Preliminary evidence from the scene shows that a 2024 Kia Sportage was involved in a collision with a 77-year-old man from Orlando.

The 32-year-old driver of the Kia Sportage did not suffer any injuries and remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Advent Health in Altamonte Springs, where he was later pronounced dead.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 between Spartan Drive and Lakewood Circle are currently blocked.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

