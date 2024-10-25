Fatal pedestrian crash causes roadblock in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Thursday night on East Colonial Drive and 3rd Street in Orange County

The crash occurred approximately around 7:29 p.m.

According to a report, a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on E. Colonial Drive, approaching 3rd Street on the outside lane.

A pedestrian was walking and entered the eastbound lanes of E. Colonial Drive.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the Honda.

As a result, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, and the adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Pilot were not harmed and remained on the scene.

There is currently a roadblock on E. Colonial for the eastbound lanes.

The crash remains under investigation.

